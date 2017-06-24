Hrithik Roshan Catches His Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan In Their Mischief, This Is What He Does Next!

Hrithik Roshan exposes the mischief of his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and it is super cute!

The Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is an amazing father, the proof of which all of us have seen many a times. Despite his divorce with Sussanne Khan he has stuck together with her as a family all this while. And this is probably for their lovely kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On many occasions we have seen the actor taking his kids out for spending some with them. They go for movie outings, lunches, dinners and vacations.

Hrithik also keeps sharing his pictures with his adorable sons and we must say that the father and sons trio is simply amazing.

The actor has recently shared an adorable moment where he caught his sons with their mischief. Sharing a picture via his Instagram handle, he describes the moment in the captions. This is what he wrote:

Ridz: Is it supposed to do that?

Ray: No dude, you broke it.

Ridz: Should we tell dad?

Ray: No way. We need to hide this.

Ridz: He’s going to see!

Ray: Nah, we’ll go tell him we are hungry.

Ridz: But he’s going to see!

Ray: Arey we’ll talk about food. He’s not going to see anything else.

#Machievellisinthemaking #foodismyblindspot

Isn’t this cute?

Talking about the work front of the actor, he was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil opposite the actress Yami Gautam. He is next going to be seen in Krissh 4 which is under the scripting process.

