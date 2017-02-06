Hrithik Roshan Cried To The Entire Industry And Tried To Sabotage My Career: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut once again speaks up on controversy with Hrithik Roshan.

From what seemed like a passing comment by Kangana Ranaut who said “silly-exes” on no-name basis became the biggest and murkiest controversy that Bollywood has seen in recent times. Hrithik Roshan didn’t take that sitting down. It snowballed from mud-slinging to legal notices involving leaking of private emails and public accusations. It will surely be remembered as one of the ugliest spat in B-Town.

Kangana, generally known to not mince her words, was very vocal about everything through this entire episode while Hrithik maintained dignified silence with occasional statements from his dad, Rakesh Roshan and his lawyers.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kangana said, “Though there were instances when he (Hrithik) was going and crying to the entire industry, wanting them to sabotage my career, and people were calling me and saying — ‘He met us, he has showed us proofs and (do you) want to meet us because we want to know your side of the story as well?’ But I was like, it is none of your business. I was trying to figure things out and felt that it didn’t make sense seeking closure from others.”

The Rangoon actress also said that her parents were really concerned as the threats were grave. She said, “The threats were quite open, weren’t they? They said they would release some statements, they would reveal something, say something… ‘We will expose her and everyone will be shocked’… something along those lines… It is not that I knew this sort of game plan that would be unleashed against me. So I thought there would be some reveal but there was none and obviously those were just threats.”

When Kangana was asked if the case was indeed shut, she said, “Of course, there was no case only. It was all so absurd… actually I couldn’t understand what the entire matter was. So there is someone who is in love with me but he wants to impersonate Hrithik. But I in return want to stalk Hrithik, Hrithik in return wants an apology [laughs]. He is basically not after the person who is impersonating him, he is after me.

Apparently, he wants an apology (from me) because someone is impersonating him and romancing me, whereas I am meeting him every day on the sets and he is my friend regardless. I frankly did not get this. And apparently, all this happened in my head. It was in my head, but the impersonator was a real person. But then, I also imagined things and through those imaginations, I also managed to harass this person who eventually did not decide to ever speak to me about this matter – the only thing he decided to do is have a court case against me!”

Now, that’s some revelation from Kangana’s side! Wonder if team Roshan will have anything to say in their defence or in her offence.