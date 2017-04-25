This Message For Hrithik Roshan Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today!

Hrithik Roshan recently caught up with a couple of dubbing artists from the city at his house. They interacted with him about his portrayal of a dubbing artist in Kaabil, shared their feedback and even their own experiences in the field etc.

Two of those dubbing artists, Sonal Kaushal and Rajesh Kawa shot a special video message to express their gratitude to Hrithik Roshan in a very unique manner on twitter.

Sonal, who is the voice of cartoon characters Doraemon, Chota Bheem and Powerpuff girl Bubbles spoke about how much she loved meeting Hrithik in all these voices. Also Rajesh Kawa, who is the voice of Harry Potter in the Hindi dub and cartoon character Jaggu Bandar spoke in those voices to thank Hrithik Roshan for removing time for them.

They expressed how they got to learn so much from him, how they don’t have words to describe the experience and how they are eagerly waiting for the next time when they will get a chance to meet him.

We found this video on Sonal Kaushal’s twitter handle and it is the cutest thing you will see today!

This message for Hrithik is the cutest thing you will see today! A post shared by businessofcinema.com (@business_of_cinema) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Hrithik received a lot of appreciation from the audiences for his exceptional performance in Kaabil. Even the dubbing artists told him how proud they feel after watching him play that role.