Hrithik Roshan Exhibits Civility, Chooses Not To Express His Thoughts To Kangana Ranaut On National TV

After a maintaining a dignified silence for nearly 2 years, actor Hrithik Roshan addressed the Kangana row last week on social media. Last night, the actor took to the medium of Television and answered questions pertaining to the sensational case.

In an interview on National TV, Hrithik when asked to share the questions that he would like to ask Kangana, refrained from using the medium to address the actress.

Being a gentleman that he is, Hrithik in a poised manner stated that he would share his thoughts with Kangana in person if ever he meets her and not on National Television.

Understanding that the medium caters to mass communication, Hrithik chose to have a direct word with Kangana and not provide fodder for gossip mills.

The actor used the visual medium to merely answer the questions that the nation wanted to know and only stuck to presenting his side of the story, stating facts and timelines.

In a contrary interview to a TV channel in August, Kangana when asked to share her thoughts on Hrithik, took to the national medium to demand an apology form Hrithik.

Kangana’s statement not only made headlines, but also sensationalized the matter thereon.

In a starkly different response from Kangana, Hrithik pointed out that if he had to question Kangana, that would be in person and not in a public forum, exhibiting utmost civility.

When asked if he had anything to say to Kangana, Hrithik said, “If I do get a chance to speak with her I will tell her what my thoughts are but not here. This is national TV, it’s not just going to go to her. But if I have a chance I will speak to her.”

Hrithik Roshan has been garnering tremendous support on social media and from B-town celebrities on his dignified demeanor.

The actor has received massive support from netizens across for speaking his heart out and presenting his unabashed vulnerable self, rather than projecting a star persona.

The actor, who appeared visibly uncomfortable and harrowed as he narrated the sequence of events that transpired between Kangana and himself from 2014 to present times, has had celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Vishal Dadlani, Vikram Bhatt, Goldie Behl, Sonali Bendre, Ashish Chaudhary, Terrence Lewis and Adhyayan Suman rooting for him.