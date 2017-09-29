Hrithik Roshan At His Fashionable Best!

Hrithik Roshan recently walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Nikhil Thampi.

The actor was looking at his fashionable best with a classic black blazer and carried off his look with panache.

Hrithik Roshan’s dapper avatar during the show has mesmerized his fans. The actor has completely owned the look and made a style statement.

The actor was warmly welcomed with accolades as he set foot on the ramp.

Hrithik Roshan abided by his commitment and walked the ramp inspite of torrential rains.

The actor completely stole the show and garnered immense appreciation from across the quarters.