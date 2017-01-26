Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan Overwhelmed With The Huge Response For Kaabil

Kaabil is touted as one of the finest performances by its lead actor, Hrithik Roshan and also spoken about as his comeback film after a box-office failure of his last film, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro.

While it is sharing the box-office space with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie, Raees, this has not stolen much limelight from the heartfelt performance and a film with a fresh storyline, Kaabil.

The wishes and love for Hrithik Roshan have been pouring from all the sides and people have come out teary eyed from the film. It has touched them in a very different way.

When asked about how he feels about the response from the audiences, the 43-years-old actor said, “I don’t know why but whenever I get so many compliments and love from all directions, I still don’t have the talent to give back because I have so much love and feel like giving them such a big hug, That is because I don’t think I have till now I haven’t received such amazing reviews. This film has given me the best reviews of my career and I really don’t know how to react to that. Even though I knew that the film is good and has the potential to get good reviews, I hoped but I did not know that I, the producer (his father, Rakesh Roshan) and the entire crew of the film.”

He continued, “I am very thankful for all the wishes that have come pouring from all parts of the country. To all the fans who are sending congratulatory tweets, cutting cakes, celebrating the movie, I want to say that I might not have even gone till there (these small towns) but I promise that now next time I will go to each small city and meet those fans and say thank you for all the encourage.” Is this his way of taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan‘s train journey from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film? Well, maybe!

He concluded by saying that his payback to such love is better to work, “I will give back this love by the way by putting more hard work in my film and all that love will come through my next film.”

Kaabil, also starring Yami Gautam, is a revenge saga of a visually impaired couple.

