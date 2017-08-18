Ranbir Kapoor Mouths HRX’s Ideology, Hrithik Roshan Applauds

“I want to be the best version of myself” is the one line because of which Hrithik’s fitness brand HRX exists today.

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview expressed how he wants to be the best version of himself.

When Hrithik Roshan read it, he immediately took to Twitter and praised the actor for it.

He took a snapshot of the interview with the headline “I want to be the best version of myself” and tweeted, “Well said Ranbir ”

Well said Ranbir 👍 pic.twitter.com/iLT03LDlJv — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 17, 2017



The reason Hrithik connected to this philosophy instantly is because his fitness brand HRX has been following this as their core ideology.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This is something Hrithik personally believes in as well.

We even saw Hrithik Roshan and team HRX put together a fabulous video of HRX’s Keep Going campaign which spoke about striving to be the best version of yourself

Watch Video : Besties Ranbir Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur At Bareilly Ki Barfi Special Screening