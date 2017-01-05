Hrithik Roshan Has Finally Reacted On The Big Raees-Kaabil Clash

As the day inches closer to January 25, there are two sets of makers that are nervous, Raaes and Kaabil. The much discussed and reported first big clash of Bollywood at the box-office is that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’’s Kaabil. Both the film makers apparently refused to change the release date which has finally led to the two films clashing.

We have always heard from Kaabil’s producer Rakesh Roshan about the clash. The lead actor, Hrithik Roshan has been fairly silent on the topic.

He finally opened up about the issue.

In an interaction with press today, Hrithik opened up on the issue and said, “I don’t believe in talking about what would have or should have happened. What can we do if the clash is happening? I can do best for my film and Ritesh (Sidhwani) and SRK will do best for their film.”

“That’s how it should be and we’re in a business. Business is business and friendship is friendship. Both should be at their own place. Raees and Kaabil can clash but friendship shouldn’t ever clash. Ek understanding hai ki that every experience teaches you something at the end,” he said further.

That’s a matured approach. What do you think?

