Hrithik Roshan Reveals How He Had To Handle His Kids In The Whole Kangana Ranaut Controversy!

The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy has taken a new turn after the former has opened up in a TV interview. In a conversation with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, the actor has talked in detail about the whole matter.

He said, “I had to sit with my children and ask them if they were getting teased in school. I had to go through all of that but I’m not the victim. I do not want to sit here and give you an impression about what I went through and how hard it was. I love that it was hard because I learnt some amazing things through my journey and those are the things that I will teach my kids.”

Talking about Kangana’s claims of them becoming very close in the past, he said, “We did not become good friends. I found her to be extremely, extremely professional, not just in Kites, but through Krrish as well, to the extent that I was really, really proud of her. She came with her dialogues, and she was giving everything she had for my movies, and for an actor to give so much to my movies meant a lot. I was extremely proud of her, and I told her that several times.”

When asked about why he did not file any police complaint against the actress then, he said, “I didn’t want to name her. I could have replied, I could have made a phone call, I could have sent an SMS saying ‘come over’, but thank God I didn’t. I didn’t want to associate with this at all. I am a creative person. I have kids. I had no interest in this. Until it started manifesting in the outside world. I can handle things in my inbox. I deal with my problems. I can just brush it aside and move on.”