Are Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan On The Road To Reconciliation? Actor Confesses!

Here’s What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say About Getting Back With Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan melted everyone’s heart with their cute teenage love story and had a dreamy wedding. Their divorce news came as a rude shock to everyone. But the two have maintained and have been extreme cordial with each other as their children are their priorities.

Off late, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Sussanne has been very vocal about her praise of Hrithik’s latest release, Kaabil. Looks like, the two have patched up already. Why do you ask we’re saying this?

It’s because the estranged couple was seen having an amazing time. They were on a date with two couples, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi. Sussane even put up a picture of the “triple date” and captioned it: Happy troopers #easylikesundaymorning

Post which, the two were even present together at the screening of Akshay’s upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 2. Does this mean we may hear patch-up news soon?

However, according to DNA, Hrithik has shot down these rumours. He simply said that he and Sussanne are friends and they love and care for each other, but “that’s about all.”

Hrithik had said, “As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I’ve grown very fond of them”

Interestingly, the author claims earlier in the piece that “of late, it’s not just friendship” and that Sussanne’s friends “have been teasing her about Hrithik.”

