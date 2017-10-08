Hrithik Roshan On Tiff With Kangana Ranaut: I Don’t Consider Myself As A Victim

Hrithik Roshan who took to a TV Channel to answer questions pertaining to the Kangana Ranaut row, stated that he was not a victim but a mere bystander to the entire fiasco.

The actor who appeared visibility uncomfortable as he reproduced the chronology of the case from 2014 to present times, referred to the issue that has escalated over the years as an important learning experience that has only made him stronger.

Presenting facts and evidences of Kangana’s advances and engagements with him over the years, the actor put forward his case of stalking.

Not willing to call himself as a victim, Hrithik stated that it was best to look for a solution rather than sensationalize the subjudice matter.

When termed as a victim, Hrithik strongly opposed the use of the term and said, “Well, first of all, I just want to say that I am not a victim as you just said, I know its a word that went with that sentence but I don’t consider my self as a victim. I don’t think that anything that can happen in my life will make me think that way about myself. Just want to clear out that first.”

The actor had filed a police complaint on April 8th 2017, accusing Kangana Ranaut of stalking and hounding him with more than 3000 explicit emails.

After Hrithik presented his side of the story on a media platform for the very first time in 4 years, the actor received tremendous support from netizens across social media platforms lauding him for his dignified stance over the years.

The actor was also extended with kind words and support from Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Tiger Shroff, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Vishal Dadlani, Vikram Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Terrence Lewis, Ashish Chaudhary and Adhyayan Suman.

Actor Farhan Akhtar also wrote an Open Letter addressing highlighting the gender discriminatory perspective of the masses in support of a woman against a man, without verifying facts of the subjudice case. Celebs like Karan Johar, Farah Khan have too supported the actor for his stand.

