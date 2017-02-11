Hrithik Roshan TROLLS A Clothing Brand For Using His Picture Without Permission!

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known for his kind nature and surely knows how to deal with people at his best. Recently, a clothing line used a picture of Hrithik with his sons to promote the latest spring/summer collection of the brand. In the picture, the trio is seen running in their best casual look and of course, its the coolest photo to grab the attention. However, the brand didn’t take permission from the actor before using the picture.

Well, usually, using a photo without permission can surely land the brand in a trouble. The actor can sue the brand for doing so but the Hrithik took the best way to slam the brand. The Kaabil actor trolled the brand and took the case in the best possible way to address the issue on the social media.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

He tweeted, “Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out.”

Also Watch: Hrithik Roshan Speaks Up On Kaabil’s Controversy