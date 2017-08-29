Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Trolled For Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

With the whole nation celebrating, Bollywood is nowhere behind. Bollywood celebrities have geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, and many others have welcomed Lord Ganesha amid much enthusiasm at their homes. The stars are seen visiting each other’s homes to seek blessings from ‘Bappa’. Recently, ex-wife Sussanne Khan visited Hrithik’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and posted a picture online.

However, the picture did not go well among many and they started trolling Sussanne for a disgusting reason. Hrithik’s ex-wife was trolled for celebrating Ganesh festival despite being Muslim. The users started slamming her for celebrating the festival and posting the pic of the Ganpati idol. Many even questioned her if she is really Muslim.

Jai Ganesha deva 🖤🤗😇🌈🌺🌸🌼🌺🍇🍎💜💚🖤❤️💛 may you always protect all my loved ones 🙏🏼 #ecofamily #protectourplanet A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

One of the users writes, “Wow you’re so educative lol. I thought you were Muslim, anyway it’s your decision May the almighty ALLAH guide you all to the straight path. Feel sad for you All seriously (sic)!”

Well, though Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have parted ways, the duo is often seen together at parties and family functions. The two are more like good friends and parents first to their adorable kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Well, trolling has become a weapon in the shield of freedom of expression on social media and there is no escape. This really needs to be stopped.

