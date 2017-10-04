Hrithik Roshan’s Father Rakesh Roshan Hits It Back At Kangana Ranaut With His Latest Statement

Rakesh Roshan reacts on Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s controversy!

There seem to be no stopping in Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s controversy. Every now and then, we get to hear a statement from one of the sides targeting the other. In the recent developments, it was the actress’ sister Rangoli Chandel, who had directly targeted Hrithik in her tweets. And now it is the actor’s father Rakesh Roshan who has come forward to defend his son.

Unlike Kangana’s side, who has always been straight, Hrithik’s side has targeted the actress without taking any names.

In a conversation with DNA, Senior Roshan has said, “We are not loose talkers. We don’t believe in making wild unsubstantiated accusations. We have submitted our complaint with all the proof. If you want a copy of the complaint, please request it from our lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani’s office, as it is now in the public domain.”

He further stated, “If you read the complaint, you will be shocked by the facts. We gave our side of the truth to the cyber-crime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets. It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth. We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon.”

The infamous scandal has been revisited after the complaint made by the actor’s counsel in 2016 has been doing the rounds on the internet recently. The complaint allegedly accuses Kangana of ‘stalking and hounding’ Hrithik.

