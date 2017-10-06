Hrithik Roshan’s Spokesperson Answers Rangoli And Kangana Ranaut’s Representatives’ Questions!

The Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut controversy that broke out in March 2016 witnessed a new chapter yesterday as the actor took to his social media handle and offered his narrative. Hrithik’s post had Kangana’s camp reacting with questions.

Hrithik's team now replies to the questions posed by Rangoli and Lawyer Rizwaan Siddiquee on behalf of Kangana Ranaut .

Addressing the allegation of Hrithik hacking into Kangana’s email id, Hrithik Roshan’s spokesperson said, “Kangana says that Hrithik hacked into her email account and wrote those mails to himself. Our humble question to her is that how did he get hold of her so many intimate pictures then. How would Hrithik write those long descriptive mails where she is describing her daily routine in detail. How would he know the names of people that she met. Saying this that Hrithik wrote those explicit and other emails to himself is an insult to the national common sense.”

In response to Kangana’s sister Rangoli’s question of the photoshopped picture, Hrithik’s Spokesperson stated, “That picture is from a party. This picture was presented in an out of context format to media. There are so many pictures of that night which were tweeted by Hrithik’s friends and ex wife after this picture was presented as a proof of intimacy. Talking about this picture itself. Please see that there is a third person present in that picture who has been cropped off. In few versions of this picture that some major publication person has been erased. I am attaching those versions. Yes it’s Hrtihik and Kangana in that picture but why was third person cut out of the picture. The moment you know that it’s a group picture at a party the entire context changes. Yes, the picture has been digitally played around with. Just see that for yourself.”