Huma Qureshi Behaves Rude With Media Who Were There To Cover Her Eid Party!

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is all set to star opposite superstar Rajinikanth in a film titled, Kaala Karikaalan. The film will mark Huma’s debut in Tamil cinema and looks like working with superstar Rajinikanth has already upped her attitude. Well, recently Huma Qureshi showed a very unfriendly attitude towards the media, which was exactly opposite to what her usual pleasant attitude is with media. The actress showed a complete another side of her last night.

Huma Qureshi hosted Eid party at her house last night, which was attended by her close friends from the industry. Like always, media too was invited to cover the event. As per SpotboyE, Huma behaved strangely with paparazzi, who were there at 9 Pm to cover the party. Reports suggest, Huma got down in the building at around 10 PM and started yelling at the reporters and camerapersons. She asked them angrily, “Who called you here?”

Media was quite shocked with this and soon photographers boycotted to cover the event and left from the venue. The report further suggests that Huma’s PR team called and apologized for the miscommunication but there has been no word from the actress on the same.