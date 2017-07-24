ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Finals: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor And Others Cheer The Women In Blue After Their Loss!

Shah Rukh Khan

England emerged as the winner of ICC Women’s World Cup as India lost by 9 runs in thrilling finals at Lord’s on July 23. Indian team lost five wickets in 19 balls and that’s when women team lost the almost winning match. The victory was snatched from the jaws of Indian Women Cricket team by England. The whole country left disappointed but on the other than, also supported and congratulated team India for the brilliant performance on the field throughout the series.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and many others took to Twitter to express their views on India losing the match at the world cup finals.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Here’s what Bollywood has tweeted about the defeat:

 

From Sachin Tendulkar to Harbhajan Singh, Indian Cricket team boys also showed their support for the women in blue

Earlier today, Indian Women Cricket team captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter to thank everyone for the support and love. She wrote, “Proud of my team’s performance & thank all d supporters. We’ve received a lot of love & incredible support for girl’s cricket.”

Well, it was not Indian Women Cricket team’s day but they gave their 100% efforts on the field and have made the whole country proud.

Watch Video : Anushka Sharma On Shah Rukh Khan Being A Good Human But Not Good Actor? 

akshay kumaranushka sharmabollywoodBollywood StarsIndia lose matchindian women cricket teamShahrukh Khanwomen's world cup final