ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Finals: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor And Others Cheer The Women In Blue After Their Loss!

England emerged as the winner of ICC Women’s World Cup as India lost by 9 runs in thrilling finals at Lord’s on July 23. Indian team lost five wickets in 19 balls and that’s when women team lost the almost winning match. The victory was snatched from the jaws of Indian Women Cricket team by England. The whole country left disappointed but on the other than, also supported and congratulated team India for the brilliant performance on the field throughout the series.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and many others took to Twitter to express their views on India losing the match at the world cup finals.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Here’s what Bollywood has tweeted about the defeat:

I wish I was there to give the Lovely Ladies a hug. Be proud girls we have achieved greatness today. @BCCIWomen u made all Indians proud. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017

At the end of the day cricket wins. Well played team india 🇮🇳. You have inspired a nation #WomensWorldCup #WomenInBlue — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 23, 2017

T 2494 – Until you loose, you shall never know the joy of victory ! Well played ladies .. Bhartiya Nari Zindabad !! WWC17 pic.twitter.com/Ghxkou5Nn4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2017

This team has woken us all up to women’s cricket in india. Great game girls. Almost had it. #proud — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 23, 2017

Extremely proud of you Team India !!!

Proud Proud Proud!!!

Take a bow 🙏🍻#WWC17Final #INDvENG — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 23, 2017

Sad 2see India lose today but very proud 2see the girls make it 2the finals👍🇮🇳Hard luck #GirlsinBlue & Congrats England👍 #WWC17🏏 #INDvENG — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 23, 2017

No matter a game won or lost , you all played with fervour , grit and immense passion ! Be proud ladies .. @BCCIWomen #WWC17Final #INDvsENG — Irrfan (@irrfank) July 23, 2017

Well played Team India.Pat on the back 🙏🏻Very proud of you girls 🇮🇳#WWC2017 #WomensWorldCup — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 23, 2017

It’s OK team India. You girls made it to the finals!!! That in itself is such a proud moment. #WomensWorldCup2017 Girl power all.the.way ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017

The determination shown by the women in blue was a treat to watch! Tough luck team but you’ve won our hearts ❤ @BCCIWomen #WWC17 — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) July 23, 2017

Salute the determination & passion shown by the women in blue! Tough luck. But girls, you’ve won our hearts ❤ @BCCIWomen #WWC17 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 23, 2017

Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!!

These Women have started a revolution & I couldn’t be more proud 👊🏽 #WWC17Final pic.twitter.com/gVfHI08XHi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017

From Sachin Tendulkar to Harbhajan Singh, Indian Cricket team boys also showed their support for the women in blue

Your determination was unmatched, wonderful show Team India..& congratulations to England on winning the #WWC17! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 23, 2017

#TeamIndia🇮🇳, the entire nation is proud of your brave performance at the #WWC17! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nd3dxg2X5K — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 23, 2017

Well played Team India. This was an inspirational journey for #WWC17! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 24, 2017

Earlier today, Indian Women Cricket team captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter to thank everyone for the support and love. She wrote, “Proud of my team’s performance & thank all d supporters. We’ve received a lot of love & incredible support for girl’s cricket.”

Proud of my team’s performance & thank all d supporters. We’ve received a lot of love & incredible support for girl’s cricket in 🇮🇳 #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/KDuzhuNtKp — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 24, 2017

Well, it was not Indian Women Cricket team’s day but they gave their 100% efforts on the field and have made the whole country proud.

Watch Video : Anushka Sharma On Shah Rukh Khan Being A Good Human But Not Good Actor?