ICW 2017: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Set The Ramp On Fire With Their Sizzling Chemistry!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turn heads as they walk the ramp at the grand finale of ICW 2017 for ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh left audience awestruck with their mesmerizing ramp walk for Manish Malhotra at the finale of India’s India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 in Delhi. The duo set the ramp on fire as they turned showstoppers for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Alia looked pretty in the Manish Malhotra bridal ensemble featuring crystals, roses, and an endless trail. On the other hand, Ranveer looked royal in Indian wear as he walked the ramp with full swag and style like never before. Ranveer flaunted Alauddin Khilji avatar from his next Padmavati in the best possible style and we can’t stop drooling over it.

The combinations of Alia Bhatt’s perfect style and Ranveer Singh’s perfect swag upped the glamour quotient. Their stunning appearances and sizzling on ramp chemistry is something that one will remember for a long time.

Manish showcased his collection titled ‘Sensual Affair’ in the fabrics of velvet and tulle. “I wanted to do something different, I didn’t want to do a quintessential bridal collection. For me, when you think young, when you are thinking different, you can only think of these two names,” Manish said pointing towards his showstoppers Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at a post show media interaction.

Bollywood celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra’s show were Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry among others.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have done quite a few advertisements and will be seen together soon in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. We just can’t wait to catch their sizzling onscreen chemistry on the silver screen. Wondering how it would be considering their off-screen chemistry is so hot to handle!

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Padmavati, while Alia Bhatt has started prepping up for her next, ‘Raazi’.

