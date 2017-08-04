IGNORE GAME! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor Ignore Each Other At An Event?

Allegedly, the actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor avoided each other at a recent award show!

It was at the recent ‘The Vogue Beauty Awards 2017’ where the Bollywood fraternity had turned up at their stylish best. Celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her family, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan had graced the event with their charm.

But there was something which set everyone wondering about it. At the event, the actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were allegedly seen avoiding each other. Both of them were reportedly trying to maintain a safe distance so that they do not bump into each other.

Well, Karisma’s history with Aishwarya’s hubby is known to all. Everyone knows that Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor had got engaged at a time. They were supposed to get married. But due to some internal issue, the marriage could not happen. And it is since then that the Kapoor family and the Bachchan family do not share a cordial relationship.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Aish has got no other issues with Karisma except for the fact that she is her husband’s ex. And probably that is the reason why the two of them did not want to confront each other!

Talking about the event, Aishwarya got awarded with the tile ‘Most Beautiful Global Indian Icon’. While accepting the title, the actress said, “Thank you so much. I’m happy to spend this evening with so many of my friends and glad to see Vogue celebrate them. Aaradhya, my love, you are the most beautiful in this world ever!”

The event also marked the red carpet debut of Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter. Navya attended the award show with Big B, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Navya is a very stylish young and pretty girl. She has become quite famous among people which bring out the probability of making her Bollywood debut soon.