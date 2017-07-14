Watch: Salman Khan Kisses And Sings Happy Birthday For Katrina Kaif At IIFA 2017

Salman Khan’s gesture towards Katrina Kaif at IIFA 2017 press conference left everyone surprised and happy. Media and stars couldn’t stop cheering for the former couple as Salman Khan headed to hug Katrina Kaif.

Who’s who of Bollywood has reached New York for IIFA 2017 awards. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and many others are currently having a gala time together in New York like never before. The first press conference of the gala event took place yesterday in the presence of all Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and others took the stage at the IIFA press meet yesterday.

Like always, Salman Khan stole all the limelight. The Sultan actor asked media and everyone to sing a Happy Birthday song for Katrina Kaif, who celebrates her birthday on 16th July. As on 16th July Katrina Kaif would be traveling, Salman Khan celebrated her birthday with media and other B-town friends in advance.

The actor took the mic and said that currently he can remember only one date and that is Katrina Kaif’s birthday. He then gets media sing birthday song for her. The moment arrived when he personally went to Katrina, hugged and kissed her leaving everyone cheer and hoot for them.

Well, IIFA 2017 is making the right noise, thanks to Salman Khan’s gesture towards ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The two are all set to romance onscreen as well in their next ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film releases this year in December.

Meanwhile, the 18th IIFA awards will be held in New York on 14-15 July (15, 16th July, for the Indian audience).

Watch the video below: