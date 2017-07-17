IIFA 2017: Katrina Kaif Gets Her Twin Sister!

Katrina Kaif magically appears at two places at the same time at the main event of IIFA 2017!

One of the most prestigious awards of the Indian film industry is the International Indian Film Academy Awards. It is popularly known as the IIFA Awards. This year, the location for IIFA was the New York City. And the 2-day event took place on July 14 and July 15.

We have already shown you all some of the glimpses of the main event. While some of the celebs were at their stylish best, some others made a goof-up with their outfits. But still, the appearances were not the biggest goof-up at the event.

While IIFA 2017 did not live up to the expectations of an IIFA show, one of the major flaws occurred in the editing. The editing was shoddy and as a result, the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif got herself a twin sister.

A video from the event is going viral where Katrina can be seen at two different places at the same time. On one hand, it shows the actress as one of the presenters of the award for the Best Actor (Male). And on the other hand, she can be seen sitting in the audience, cheering for it, both at the same time.

Katrina Kaif in a memorable Double Role as Presenter as well as in the audience at same time !! 😂😂 #IIFAAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/VpNFwKosiK — Vnay (@VinayThoke) July 17, 2017

The real situation was that the hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan had invited Katrina on the stage. She came to present the award to Shahid Kapoor. But a footage of some other part of the show, where she was sitting beside Shahid, was added to this part. And this was how the actress appeared in a double role.

Talking about Katrina’s work front, she is currently working with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. She is also going to be seen in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.