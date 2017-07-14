IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Burn The Dance Floor With DJ Bravo

Salman Khan along with other Bollywood stars dances to DJ Bravo’s Champion song at IIFA press meet that took place on July 13, 2017.

Dwayne Bravo, the flamboyant West Indies cricketer, made Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood stars dance to the tunes of Champion Song at IIFA 2017 Press meet. Dwayne Bravo is undoubtedly one of the greatest entertainers on the field and he did the same at IIFA 2017 event too. Well, once Bravo had expressed his desire to shake a leg with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Finally, that happens!

One can see in the video, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and others let their hair down as DJ Bravo sings ‘The Champion’ song. Bravo makes everyone dance to his Champion song and also gets them perform his signature step. Going by the video, Bollywood stars are surely having a gala time together in New York.

That’s not all, Varun Dhawan took Times Square New York by storm as he danced to ‘Tamma Tamma’ song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun Dhawan fans could not help but cheer to his amazing and energetic dance performance. The stars are spreading their charm internationally and we just can’t wait to see more of them from IIFA 2017.

Meanwhile, the 18th IIFA awards will be held in New York on 14-15 July (15, 16th July, for the Indian audience).

Watch the video below of Salman dancing with DJ Bravo:

