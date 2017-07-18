IIFA 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput Threw A Big Tantrum To Get A Room Next To Kriti Sanon’s?

Sushant Singh Rajput probably made a fuss over getting a hotel room next to Kriti Sanon’s in New York.

The Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been rumoured for a long time to be dating each other. All such reports started doing the rounds of media when the two of them went on board for their film ‘Raabta’. In fact, Sushant’s relationship with Kriti was said to be the main reason for breaking up with his then girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

The actors were in the New York City to attend the prestigious IIFA Awards. And there are reports that the actor did something to stay close to the actress over there too. According to a report in Zoom, Sushant wanted his hotel room just next to Kriti’s. But he got one on another floor, which made him unhappy.

It is also reported that Sushant threw his starry tantrums on the event’s organisers to get his demand fulfilled. The actor did not stop until he got the room of his choice!

Neither of the actors has accepted their relationship. They have always denied such reports and say that they are just good friends. In an interview with a daily earlier, the actor had said, “I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together. They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She’s an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We’re both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period.”

While Kriti added on saying, “It doesn’t affect our relationship. I don’t see a reason to justify my relationship with Sushant. We know what the truth is. Over a period of time, I have realised that link-ups with co-stars are part and parcel of the industry. I have made peace with it. We often read stuff about us that’s completely baseless. We have always taken it in our stride.”

Watch Video : Rumored Couple Kriti Sanon And Sushant Singh Rajput Departs For IIFA 2017 New York