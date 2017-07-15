IIFA Rocks 2017: Fashion Hits And Misses From The Green Carpet

The grand IIFA 2017 weekend (International Indian Film Academy) kick- started yesterday on June 14, with the coveted awards being held today on June 15, the concluding day. The event unrolled its IIFA Rocks 2017 green carpet at MetLife Stadium in New York yesterday. From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and many others stars made their green carpet appearances in designer wears.

Many Bollywood actresses dazzled at the green carpet of the event in their stunning appearances. While a few made the event extraordinary beautiful with their overwhelming presence, some failed to impress us with their style statements.

