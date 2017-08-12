Imtiaz Ali On Anurag Kashyap: He Is A Terrible Human Being And I Hate Him!

A new episode of No Filter With Neha with Imtiaz Ali showcases a side of the imitable director that we haven’t heard so far!

The Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has shown her different side with her talk show No Filter With Neha. After Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, it is actually her show which is helping in making surprising revelations about our B-town stars. The show has created quite a buzz amongst the audience. It is the second season of the show where celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are going to be seen spilling out some secrets.

We have already shared an interesting conversation from the episode with Imtiaz Ali where he announces Ranbir Kapoor as a disaster when it comes to flirting!

There’s another one from the same episode where he has talked about another director Anurag Kashyap.

Neha asks him, “You are allowed to vain cause you have acted in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday and you played Yakub Memon’s part, How did that go?”

Imtiaz says immediately, “It is the mistake of my youth.”

The actress surprisingly asks the reason. Replying her, Imtiaz explains, “Because Anurag Kashyap is a terrible human being and I hate him and he, not physically, but emotionally blackmailed me for me to do this role, God knows why. I think he knew that he’s going to humiliate himself many times because he actually wants to act.”

Adding further he says, “I don’t want to act but he thought that this is the way I can be embarrassed so he was trying to even (it out). He made me do something against my wishes, which I very rarely do. And if at all for then better effect than this. God knows it’s been years and years. And everyone who still meets me says, “Sir you acted in that movie.” And you know, my hatred for the man just rises, each time I hear something like that”

