Imtiaz Ali Reveals The Truth Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal Bad Reviews!

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal was promoted around the world with great excitement and yet failed to deliver results at the box office.

Director Imtiaz Ali told News 18 over the weekend that he never intended for the movie to be an ‘intellectual masterpiece’ or even receive any praise for it. Imtiaz Ali admitted he isn’t worried about the reviews since its release last weekend.

Even though the filmmaker has made spectacular films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Highway’, he failed to create the same magic on screen.

The rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal is said to be missing the Imtiaz Ali touch and hence left fans disappointed. The movie received loads of criticism for its lack of a storyline or even a concept like Imtiaz Ali’s other movies.

All of Imtiaz movies are said to be based on relationships and the works and thus a limiting his range of works. He shared that he liked making films for the masses and not for praise or for looking like a smart director.

“I have not made this film for praise. You know I would like to be the director who can make different kinds of films. This one is made to reach the maximum number of people. Not to just get praise for myself.”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan too agreed that Jab Harry Met Sejal had still not touched the people. It wasn’t meant to be a big blockbuster or get lots of praise.

Shah Rukh Khan stated that people have high expectations from others and then feel disappointed when the film isn’t as expected. The 51-year old actor added, ”I have been in the business long enough to try a formula film and to try a film with no formula.”

He assured that it’s hard to compare films and even harder to recreate the same magic. Shah Rukh Khan explained that every director and actor doesn’t like to go back to the past and see what magic they created then. Simply because they don’t know the formula now.

Shah Rukh Khan admitted that working with Imtiaz for the first time was magical for him and he loved the experience. “Some critics have talked about the magic being missing. I think he would not like to recreate that magic that he has done in the past. This one has a new magic. It’s a new trick. Maybe just the newness of it is going to take some time for people to understand the magic of the film. Working with Imtiaz was quite magical,”

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a simple love story between Harry and Sejal while they travel around foreign locations in search of a physical ring and metaphorical love to end up landing with each other.

