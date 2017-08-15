Independance Day: Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Ranveer, Anushka, Priyanka, Akshay, Ranveer Post Wishes!

Bollywood celebs took to social media to write a post as India marked its 70th day of freedom today.

Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and many other celebs delighted their fans with their message on social media.

Salman Khan shared an old picture with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan. It is very interesting to see that the trio was posing in a tricolour sequence. Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz are seen sporting orange, white and a green t-shirt respectively.

Salman Khan captioned the picture as, “Emotionally dependent on Independence Day.”

Shah Rukh khan wrote, Happy Independence Day to all of us.

Aamir Khan wrote, Wishing everyone a very happy independence day! Love. a.

Varun Dhawan wrote, Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏. Today we can enjoy this day only because of our jawaans who sacrifice their lives for us. #jaihind

Akshay Kumar wrote, They gave their tomorrow for our today…A lot has been done but a lot still needs to be done. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

Ranveer Singh wrote, 🇮🇳 Proud as I can be of our great nation. जय हिंद 🙏🏽

Anushka Sharma wrote, #HappyIndependenceDay to all of you! Jai Hind! 🙏

Virat Kohli wrote, Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It’s more special for me since it’s my Father’s B’day also. 😊 #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, T 2516 -जय हिंद ! स्वतंत्रता दिवस !

Priyanka Chopra wrote, Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind

Rishi Kapoor wrote, And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th “Independence Day”! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!

