Inder Kumar’s Wife Pallavi Kumar LASHES OUT At His Ex-Girlfriendf Isha Koppikar And Ex-Wife Sonam Kariya

Earlier, Isha Koppikar and Sonam Kariya has spoken about Inder Kumar’s bad habits and stressful life!

It came as a complete shock for the film and media industry when the news of the death of young actor Inder Kumar came out. The Bollywood actor had passed away on July 28, in the last week due to a heart attack.

After his death, when many people mourned, his ex-girlfriend Isha Koppikar and ex-wife Sonam Kariya spoke about his bad habits and stressful life. Isha, who dated Inder for almost 10 years, said that his life was very unstable. On the other hand, Sonam accused him of domestic violence.

Now Inder’s wife, Pallavi Kumar has lashed out at both of them in a Facebook post.

She writes, “The Biggest truth of Indra Kumar life…Even god can’t deny it. People who all are talking shit about his habits and as a person. Should pls stop it. Let the man go in peace. Nobody knew him more than me. He was a fighter. A great father and a terrific husband. I have been married for 7 years. Friends with him for 17 years.”

Justifying her husband, she says, “ Everyone has ups and downs. He was not in depression nor was he finally broke. There was no situation he could not fight. That’s why god gave him a heart attack in sleep.”

Finally reacting on Isha and Sonam’s words, she writes, “Isha Koppikar Narang jee spoke any his habits. Sonal Kariya jee described him as a bad husband. If he was so wrong, why Isha stayed with him for so long? And why did Sonal marry him. All these statements are given to look good in society. Have some heart to talk such nonsense pls. One day u will also face the same god. Shame on those who don’t even know the meaning of humanity.”