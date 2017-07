Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2017 Announces Its Nominations

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 which is all set to celebrate diversity this year as its central theme has just released its list of nominations. The festival this year will run from 10th to 22nd August and will showcase over 60 films across 20 languages.

Here is the list of Nominees for this year :

BEST ACTOR MALE

Amitabh Bachchan :- Pink

Rajkumar Rao :- Trapped

Sushant Singh Rajput :- M S Dhoni

Hrithik Roshan :- Kaabil

Lalit Bhel :- Mukti Bhawan

Adil Hussain :- Mukti Bhawan

Aamir Khan :- Dangal

BEST ACTOR FEMALE

Alia Bhatt Dear :- Zindagi

Vidya Baalan :- Kahaani 2

Tanishtha Chatterjee :- Dr. Rakhmabai

Kavya Madhavan :- Pinneyum

Ratna Pathak :- Lipstick under my Burkha

Konkona Sen Sharma :- Lipstick under my Burkha

BEST INDIE FILM

A Billion Colour Story

Loktak Lairembee

Mukti Bhawan

Lipstick under my Burkha

Death in the Gunj

BEST DIRECTOR

Nikhil Manjoo :- Reservation

Nitesh Tiwari :- Dangal

Vikramaditya Motwane :- Trapped

N Padmakumar :- A Billion Colour Story

Buddhadeb Dasgupta :- Tope

Alankrita Srivastava :- Lipstick under my Burkha

S S Rajamouli :- Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion

Konkona Sen Sharma :- Death in the Gunj

BEST FILM

Pink

Sultan

Joker

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

MS Dhoni

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

DANGAL

BAHUBALI 2

