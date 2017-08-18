Inside Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Rekha And Others Party Hard At Sridevi’s Birthday Bash!

B-town celebrities attend Sridevi’s birthday bash hosted by designer Manish Malhotra.

One of the most stylish and versatile actors of all time, Sridevi turned 54 on August 13. The veteran actress ditched a big bash and spent her special day by enjoying dinner with her family. Well, few days after her birthday, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a big party for Sridevi at his house last night. The party was attended by biggies of the B-town.

Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Huma Qureshi and many others gave their presence at the grand birthday party of Sridevi.

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor looked stunning like always. The sisters made a stylish appearance and were all smiles for the shutterbugs. Aishwarya, who is rarely seen attending parties looked gorgeous in a Gaurav Gupta gown while Rani Mukerji chose to dress up her basic black dress with striped sandals and a Chanel Lego clutch. Birthday girl, Sridevi made a vibrant appearance in a floral Zimmermann jumpsuit.

Others who were also seen at the party were Farah Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar. Karan Johar got himself lucky on being clicked with the pretty ladies of B-town. The filmmaker also shared an amazing photo of him posing with Rekha, Aishwarya, Rani, and others. It was surely a retro night at Manish Malhotra’s bash. A fun time was had by all and these inside pictures from the party are a proof.

Karan Johar captioned the image as, ‘Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for a lovely evening and the opportunity to stand with these iconic ladies’

Sridevi was last seen on the big screen with her comeback film, ‘Mom’. The movie also featured Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

