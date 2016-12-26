Inside Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan With Kids Sara, Ibrahim And Taimur At Christmas Bash!

Christmas bells have ringed and like everyone, our Bollywood celebrities had their own amazing time too. New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan had an amazing Christmas celebration with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and her girl gang.

Kareena gave birth to her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20 and the mommy is seen breaking all the limits and is setting a right example for all the ladies out there. The actress was seen partying with her best friends Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor Khan and others. One can’t miss the glow on the face of Kareena as she poses with her girl gang.

Also seen at the party were Saif Ali Khan’s kids Ibrahim and Sara. Ibrahim and Sara, who have all grown up, were seen having a good time with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Christmas party. The duo also posed for a wonderful picture with Saif and Kareena.

Others clicked arriving at the party were Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Saif‘s mother Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother Babita and few others from the Khan and Kapoor family.