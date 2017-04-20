Inside Photos: Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Celebrate Babita’s Birthday!

The Kapoor family had a nice fam-jam yesterday night for Babita Kapoor’s birthday
So, today, 20th April is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor’s mum’s birthday. Happy Birthday Babita Kapoor! The two along with the entire family were captured celebrating her birthday at a private venue, and all of them looked happy as ever. Seems like a good celebration.
Kareena however didn’t dress up too much for the party as it was just a private fam-jam who wants to over dress then? Nobody for real. She kept it simple in a casual maxi and looked stunning as ever. We love the way Bebo manages her wardrobe.
It was a white colored maxi that dazzled a bit with its print. She paired it with maroon colored earrings, a clutch in her hand and a watch to go with it. She kept it simple and nice, worth looking at twice! As usual she smiled at paparazzi while entering the location and stunned us with her look.
She was seen entering the venue with Saif and all the other family members were there for the bash. It was a private party and more like a little family get together. As per sources, the bash was planned by Bebo and Lolo.
Last time in February we had seen veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrating his birthday where so many people were invited. From Daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan with mum Babita Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Malaika and Amrita Arora amongst others were seen having a blast at his party.
This time they had the entire Kapoor khandaan but, Ranbir was missing from the slot, and Taimur was resting at home, Ranbir is still busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. We bet you’ve seen his look from the movie, he looks like Sanjay Dutt’s clone. If not, check out here:
Meanwhile the family is busy coming up with new movies, Saif and Kareena on their new projects separately and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay’s biopic. What we eagerly wait for is Kareena’s come back and we love the way she has broken the stereotype of married actresses with kids.
