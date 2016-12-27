Inside Photos: Salman Khan’s Star Studded 51st Birthday Bash!

CLICK NEXT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS!

It’s Salman Khan’s 51st birthday party and so, it has to be huge and grand like never before! Who’s who of the B-town present was last night at Salman’s birthday bash, hosted at his Panvel farmhouse. Surrounded by Bollywood beauties, his close friends and family members, Salman cut his 51st customized “Being Human” birthday cake last night. The super cute photo of Salman cutting the cake with his nephew Ahil is the best thing you will see today. The another adorable picture see his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur capturing the moments of Salman Khan cutting the cake in her phone.

While Salman Khan had reached his farmhouse with his family members in the morning itself, Bollywood stars who were seen reaching Panvel for Salman’s birthday bash include Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Shweta Rohira, Bina Kak, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijalani, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan-Amaal Malik, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev with Mughda Godse, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D’Souza and Pulkit Samrat among others.

Going by the crazy and happening inside photos from the party, it seems the night was young and the celebrations went until the wee hours of the morning. Salman Khan’s family members Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, others were seen having a gala time at the birthday bash.

We wish you a very Happy Birthday Salman Khan!

