Inside Photos: Sara, Ibrahim And Others Join Kareena Kapoor Khan At Saif Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash!

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday with daughter Sara Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today. The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the movie ‘Parampara’ in the year 1992, celebrates his 47th birthday today, August 16. Saif Ali Khan recently returned from his Swiss holiday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Well, the ‘Nawab’ family is still in the party mood. Saif hosted birthday bash last night at his house attended by sister Soha Ali Khan, children Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan, sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor and other family members.

Saif Ali Khan’s pregnant sister Soha Ali Khan looked pretty in a sky blue gown while daughter Sara carried a simple yet stylish look for father’s birthday eve. Karisma Kapoor surely turned heads as she arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. The duo arrived together in the same car and looked very much comfortable on being clicked by paparazzi.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were missing from the pictures. We cannot wait to see their family picture from last night’s party.

On a related note, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is prepping up for her big Bollywood debut. All the eyes are currently on Sara, who is making her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s work front, last seen in Rangoon, the actor will be seen in Kaalakaandi, Chef and Bazaar.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE PHOTOS!