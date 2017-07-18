Internet Goes Gaga Over Prabhas’ New Look For Saaho

The Baahubali Actor Prabhas seen in a totally different avatar for his next movie Saaho

Prabhas who rose to fame after the super success of his movie Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to make his fans go crazy again. And this time with a completely different look.

Recently, the south Indian superstar’s picture from his latest shoot is all over the internet .His new look is apparently for his upcoming movie Saaho directed by Sujeeth which went on floors earlier this month.

There is a complete transformation from a long-hair , big moustache warrior look to a handsome man with hair well trimmed and stubble that is just on point. He is dressed in orange with a shirt tied around his neck, giving him a fresh, young look.

The camera seems to have perfectly captured this heartthrob’s killer smile with that perfect glimpse of his shy self and his fans can’t stop drooling over him.

After his terrific performance in Baahubali:The Conclusion which has become the highest earner in India , we have our expectations set very high from his upcoming movie ,Saaho. It is a total action thriller and the actor is said to be preparing well to give those perfect shots.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is said to be roped in for the lead antagonist in the movie. While the actress Anushka Shetty was rumoured to be playing the lead heroine, she might lose on it due to her weight issues. However, we have received no official confirmation from the team and remaining cast remains unknown to us.

The movie will be in three languages Telegu,Tamil and Hindi to cater to his varied fan following from all parts of the country. Prabhas is willing to dub it in hindi by himself and has been preparing for the same.

When one picture from his new look is making us go all gaga over him, We wonder what the movie would to us. We can’t wait already, Can you?

