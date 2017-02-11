Irrfan Khan’s Brand New Uber Cool Avatar Revealed For His Next!

While a lot has been kept under wraps, seems like Irrfan khan is all set to surprise us all in 2017! The actor who is par excellence is back now with a romantic comedy, a genre he explored subtle in Piku with Deepika Padukone and now will be seen again in a light hearted romantic travelogue directed by Tanuja Chandra. The untitled film recently went on floors in Rajasthan where they are currently shooting in Rewari. Irrfan took to social media to share his pictures donned in a hat and sunglasses against the Fairy Queen which is the oldest running steam engine in India.

