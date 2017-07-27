Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium Goes Onto Become One Of The Biggest Success Of The First Half Of 2017!

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary didn’t only manage to take up a rather interesting cause of the Hindi-English divide with a fun humorous take, but now is all set to make further records! The film has officially now inched close to the 100 crore mark. According to the latest trade reports, the film which is still running in some centres in India, 10 weeks after its release has now garnered a box office collection of 91.75 crores worldwide. This definitely goes into making Hindi Medium, officially one of the most successful films of 2017 in the first half of the year. The film has been loved worldwide with a strong array of reviews by critics and most importantly one of the strongest word of mouth growth any film has seen this year.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

With this new development, it’s exciting to see good cinema and content being loved and appreciated worldwide. On the work front, Irrfan has recently wrapped up shooting for Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle with Kelly McDonald and will soon begin shooting for the untitled gangster drama with Deepika Padukone. He will also soon be attending the world premiere of Anup Singh’s Song of The Scorpion at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival in August and will have his road trip romantic comedy Kareeb Kareeb Single releasing later this year.

Watch Video : Hindi Medium Public Review | First Day First Show | Irrfan Khan