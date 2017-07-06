Ranbir Kapoor Flaunting His New Girlfriend Is Leaving Katrina Kaif Irritated During Jagga Jasoos Promotions?

Ranbir Kapoor has found love again? Is he flaunting his dating scenes to Katrina Kaif during Jagga Jasoos promotions?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s love life has always been in the limelight. Ever since the actor has parted ways with Katrina Kaif, there have been speculations about him already dating someone now. Well, post break-up in 2016; Ranbir and Katrina started shooting together for their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. As they got back together on the professional front, their die-hard fans had some hopes of their reconciliation. However, looks like there are no chances of it as Ranbir has found someone special in his life again.

Well, Ranbir has become a constant subject of speculations and this time, reports suggest that the actor is dating a Mumbai-based girl. If a report in DNA is to be believed, Ranbir has already found a new love. The report suggests that the handsome hunk is dating a Mumbai-based girl who does not belong from the industry.

A source was quoted as telling the daily, “She is a Mumbai girl. That’s all I know. She joined him on one of the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos.”

“He is simply hanging out with her, but it could be construed as if he is rubbing his new object of affection in Katrina’s face. When she is not with him, he is constantly on the phone with her. And though Kat is maintaining a cool exterior, it is evident that she is irritated,” added the source.

Well, now let’s wait to hear about it from the man himself, Ranbir Kapoor!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos is releasing on this July 14.

