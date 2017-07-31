It’s Not Salman Khan, Here’s How Mouni Roy Bagged Her Role In Akshay Kumar’s Gold

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan had recommended Mouni Roy for Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

The TV actress Mouni Roy is already ruling the small screen with the second season of her daily soap ‘Naagin’. And now she is all set to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry. The actress is going to play the female lead in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ and it was reported that Salman Khan had recommended her for the film.

There have been reports doing the rounds of media that it was Salman Khan who had recommended her for the role. Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source saying, “Salman made Daisy the lead actress in Jai Ho and has launched the singing career of Iulia Vantur. He has seen Mouni’s work and felt she deserved a big Bollywood break. It is he who spoke to someone from the unit of Gold and got her an audition. Of course, Mouni did well, subsequently bagging the part.”

But now rubbishing all such reports, Riteish Sidhwani, the producer has made it clear that nobody had made any recommendations. He said, “No, nothing like that. Nobody had to recommend. She is honest and very talented. She actually gave a fantastic audition for the part and after that we chose her. We did a proper test and it was then that she got the part. It wasn’t based on any recommendation.”

It was at the success party of the web series ‘Inside Edge’, where Sidhwani made the revelation.

Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani are producing The film ‘Gold’ under their banner Excel Entertainment. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is based on the athlete Balbir Singh. He was the one who won the first ever gold medal at 1948 London Olympics after Independence. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the athlete, while Mouni will be seen playing his love interest.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, next year.