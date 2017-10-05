Ittefaq Trailer Out: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna Promise An Edge Of The Seat Thriller

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq trailer is finally out. The two minute and 30-second trailer will have you on the edge of your seat throughout! After setting high expectations with the impressive and curious posters, the first trailer of the film has been unveiled today morning and it offers an intriguing watch for the audience.

Akshaye Khanna is back with a bang as a cop while Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra take the trailer all together to a different level with their intense and powerful acting. The thumping background score given makes the trailer an interesting watch and promises an edge of the seat thriller.

Ittefaq revolves around Dev (Akshaye Khanna), a police officer, who is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses, who are also the prime suspects. The suspects – Vikram (Siddharth Malhotra) an acclaimed writer, and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), a young homemaker, have different narratives about the events of that fateful night. Both the stories seem true but there can be only one truth. Dev is torn between the two versions of the story, and will not settle till he finds out what happened that night. 1 night. 2 murders. 2 suspects, and one is definitely lying. Who is it?

The film is the late filmmaker BR Chopra’s son Abhay Chopra’s directorial debut. Ittefaq is an adaptation of a Yash Chopra film by the same name. The 1969 film starred Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri and Nanda in lead roles. While Sidharth steps into Rajesh Khanna’s shoes, Nanda’s role will be essayed by Sonakshi. Akshaye plays Madan Puri’s role.

Ittefaq is slated for a release on November 3.

Watch the trailer below:

