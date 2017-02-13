Here’s What Iulia Vantur Got From Salman Khan On Valentine’s Week

Salman Khan is always asked about his marriage. The entire nation wants to know when the actor will get married. Many films have highlighted on is marital issue and shown how desperate people are to know when he is getting married. Recently Jolly LLB 2 has shown a scene in the courtroom where Akshay Kumar is seen asking “Kya aap ko pata hai Salman Khan ki shaadi kab hogi?”

No! He doesn’t know and so do we. But his recent and alleged love interest Iulia Vantur has been seen giving some hints. This time being the Valentines week and Iulia getting gifts is probably a sign of Salman’s love life. Well! Iulia took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is flaunting her Being Human necklace.

Iulia captioned the picture as, “The best thing to wear #everyday #love #share #care #joy #help #hope #beinghuman #tag #jeweleries #hot #trend #like #.”

Well! The question is whether Salman Khan is inspiring Iulia to be in love or is she just introducing us the gift that she has from Being Human. Iulia has shifted to India and is spotted many times with Salman Khan. In fact, she is also under his supervision for her career in Bollywood as a singer.

She also shared a post of the Republic day where she wrote, “Home is where your heart is. From the first moment, India felt like home. There is a connection beyond words #indianatheart #I feel blessed and grateful for everything India has given me. Happy Republic day! #indianatheart #connected #grateful #india #love #happyrepublicday #.”

When Iulia was asked about Salman Khan and her bond, she said, “He is a very good friend! What more can I say? He is a very good friend for everyone who meets him. He has such a good heart and he is welcoming to everyone. So you know what I think about him.”

Well! Let’s see what Iulia posts next about her gifts from the actor.