Jab Harry Met Sejal: ‘Beech Beech Mein’ Is The Ultimate Party Number Of The Year!

Jab Harry met Sejal’s second song ‘Beech Beech mein’ is set to rule the party lists this season. The newest party anthem is here to rock every party scene.

The second song of the film is a peppy number which forces you to hit the dance floor with its foot tapping music and catchy lyrics. Voiced by Arjit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares, the party number gets you grooving with every beat, composed by Pritam.

Shah Rukh Khan has yet again provided the audience with a hook step that would be etched in our memories for the longest of times.

The song further provides insights into the lives of Harry and Sejal as they continue searching for Sejal’s engagement ring. The playful chemistry is refreshing as ever.

Imtiaz Ali has rightly captivated the free-spirited side of harrya nd Sejal bringing out the best in Shah Rukh and Anushka. The much-anticipated film is intriguing the audience more and more with its every update.

Though much isn’t revealed about the plot through the trailers, the audience is keen on connecting the dots with every mini trail. The film revolves around the solder of a Punjabi guide and Gujarati girl, set into the picturesque landscapes of Europe.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.

