Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer First Day Collection

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal released yesterday.

Shah Rukh Khan has been promoting the film in every corner of the country. This has only managed to hype the craze for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

From the mini trails to songs, each and everything has been well said and written about the film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has opened on a good start yesterday between 35-40% occupancy rate. The Imtiaz Ali directorial film had a good first day collection. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million).

We could have expected a bigger number from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer film and also since it was a single release. But we need to also think with the matter of fact that the film content appeals to a niche as the audience is limited for this type of a rom-com.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has performed better in overseas.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry (SRK) understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.