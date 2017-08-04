Jab Harry Met Sejal Frenzy: What Fans Are Doing For Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma Starrer Film

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali finally releases today, August 4, 2017.

Finally, the much-awaited day has arrived for all Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma fans. Yes, Jab Harry Met Sejal releases today in the country and the madness among the fans is unbelievable. SRK-Anushka starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal craze grips the nation. As earlier we reported, the tickets of the film for the first day-first show were being sold at a lightning speed. Well, well, the same is being observed outside the theatres of the country.

From Surat to Bangalore to Mumbai and everywhere, the madness for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is increasing every minute. Numbers of fans already lined up outside the theatres to catch the first day-first show, which began at 8 am at some places in the country. Fans have welcomed the film with customized cakes, banners and what not.

We are all aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s immense fan following. His fans are doing crazy things to support him. Let’s wait and watch if the film manages to live up to audience expectations and if Jab Harry Met Sejal manages to save the sinking ship of the year at the Box Office.

Guess how many fans are present currently at our FDFS event in Mumbai??? More than 350 😍😍😍 #JabHarryMetSejal @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/K4KMXsOnjT — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 4, 2017

Nepal loves Shah Rukh Khan

Nepali SRKians Singing Jabra Fan Anthem pic.twitter.com/fOWWItYZek — SRK Universe Nepal (@SRKUniverseNP) August 4, 2017

And Cake for the celebration of #JabHarryMetSejal ‘s FDFS Event pic.twitter.com/MLpuWxRDRa — SRK Universe Nepal (@SRKUniverseNP) August 4, 2017

Our team @SRKHydFans in HYDERABAD are all set to warmly welcome Harry and Sejal.

JHMS DAY pic.twitter.com/CoIwwlYz9G — ♡♔SRKCHENNAIFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) August 3, 2017

Pics: Our team @SRKDubaiFC watched FDFS of #JHMS in Dubai & they have simply loved the film & given us FANTASTIC👏🏻Response 😍

JHMS DAY pic.twitter.com/V5NsmR7b1R — ♡♔SRKCHENNAIFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) August 3, 2017

NEPAL LOVES YOU SHAH RUKH KHAN #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/Uejve5bc8p — SRK Universe Nepal (@SRKUniverseNP) August 4, 2017

SRKians from Kolhapur have made the best looking cake .. surely tastes amazing too! #JabHarryMetSejal @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/2xM5yiPmEl — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 4, 2017

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry (SRK) understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.