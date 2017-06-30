Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 4: Shah Rukh Khan Helps Anushka Sharma In Finding The Ring

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are on a mission to find the lost ring in the fourth mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ are increasing the restlessness of the audience bit by bit. They have already released three mini trails of the film and now the fourth one is out.

And we can’t help us saying that SRK and Anushka are yet again looking too cute together on the screen. After ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, it is the third time that the two of them will be seen sharing screen spaces. After seeing the mini trails we just want more of it.

In the fourth mini trail, we can see how Anushka wants to tell the meaning of her name ‘Sejal’ to SRK, who doesn’t want to know it.

The mini trail also sees the duo looking here and there around the city as they are trying to find a lost ring.

The peppy song ‘Radha’ of the film has already been out and is being loved by the audience. The makers are going to release another song of the film in the next week, which is going to be a Punjabi upbeat song.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is going to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.