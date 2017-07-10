Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan Takes Us On A Journey With The New Song Safar

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s new song Safar is another soothing one from the singer Arijit Singh.

After ‘Raees’, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is next going to be seen in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Starring Anushka Sharma opposite SRK, the movie is bringing back their pair after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The film has created quite a buzz in the audience. It has impressed everyone with the different way of showing the glimpses of the film. Instead of releasing a trailer, the makers have released several mini-trials which have been loved by the audience.

The two songs of the film ‘Radha’ and ‘Beech Beech Mein’ have also been released. Now the third song ‘Safar’ of the film is out. And we are sure that you are going to love it as much as you have loved the other two.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The song’s video is different in a way that it does not immediately start with the song. First, we see Imtiaz Ali and SRK discussing it with music composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil. And then, when they have decided on the lyrics, SRK continues with singing the song. Irshad and Imtiaz film the actor singing with Pritam playing the guitar.

Now that’s something different. Isn’t it?

The song is another soothing track by the famous singer Arijit Singh. And just like his most of the songs, this song is also expected to be among the top ones in the charts!

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.