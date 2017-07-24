Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan Collaborates With DJ Diplo For Phurrr!

Shah Rukh Khan collaborates with yet another International music sensation after Akon. Shah Rukh and Grammy Winer Diplo come together for a song titled ‘Phurrr’ from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The Superstar has earlier got Akon on board for his film Ra.One, wherein Akon lent his voice for ‘Chammak Challo’ and ‘Criminal’.

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter has composed a song, “Phurrr“ with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack, for Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi was filmed on Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Portugal.

Talking about the song director Imtiaz Ali shared, “It has a fresh energy and we imagined that the song starts soon after the Portugal football team won the UEFA Cup, an event we follow in the story. So there are lots of people celebrating on the streets. Diplo is known the world over for his singles and albums and it’s great to collaborate with him”.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him with Diplo in Los Angeles, “Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx.”

Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017

Reportedly, while Diplo was in India for his performance last year, he took out time to fly to Goa and visited Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of ‘Dear Zindagi’. He had spent the day on the film’s sets, as he was curious about the Bollywood way of making movies and its song and dance format. SRK had taken him around for a spot of sightseeing and Diplo had taught the actor how to spin on a DJ console while relishing Indian curry, fish and rice.

With only the release of 4 songs, the music of the film has gripped the nation.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

