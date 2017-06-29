Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Still And The Lyrics Of The New Rain Song

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a still and the lyrics of a rain song from his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is going to appear on the screens with the actress Anushka Sharma. After ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, it will the third time that the two of them will be seen sharing screen spaces.

Three mini trails of the film have already been out. Also, the first song ‘Radha’ which is a peppy number is being loved by the audience. And now SRK himself has shared a part of the lyrics of another song from his film.

Tweeting a still from the song, he writes, “Imtiaz @ipritamofficial @raiisonai Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha Rain song.”

Imtiaz @ipritamofficial @raiisonai Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha Rain song pic.twitter.com/1l1Ul8KUrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2017

Another track of the film is going to be unveiled the next week. Talking about the same, a source has been quoted by a daily saying, “Another song will be unveiled next week and the next few promos will be aligned with the feel of the song. It is an upbeat Punjabi song.”

The source adds on further saying, “The superstar will be seen wearing a turban throughout the second half of the film. Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi munda, Harinder Singh, who is called Harry in Canada. The first half will be about SRK playing a tourist guide to Anushka Sharma’s Sejal in Europe and the second half will see them coming to India. They will come back to Mumbai and then go to Punjab, where SRK will be seen returning to his roots and sporting a turban.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is going to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.