After Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Release, CBFC Chief Pahlaj Files A Police Complaint Against A Journalist

Censor board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani is currently a talk of the town after he ordered for 48 cuts in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Well, Pahlaj Nihalani is no stranger to controversies. How can we forget when the sanskaari CBFC chief had asked to cut the word intercourse in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer? In fact, he created a huge fiasco over a word and asked the makers to get 1 lakh votes in support of them to pass the word ‘intercourse’ in the trailer of the film.

When Mirror Now finally got the votes, they had sent a reporter to make Nihalani abide by his statement. The female reporter went on to question the visibly annoyed Nihalani. The reporter constantly kept asking, “The youth is with us. What do you have to say?”

Staying silent with no response, Nihalani gets to the furthest corner of the elevator, pretending not to hear the reporter. At the end, he gets off the elevator without giving an answer.

The video of the same had gone viral on social media. In fact, many even trolled Pahlaj for challenging people and then avoiding answering in shame. Well, he surely knows how to grab limelight with his new antics.

Now after few weeks of the incident, reportedly Nihalani has filed a police complaint against reporter Himanshi Chaudhary of Mirror alleging harassment, intimidation, and breach of privacy. The complaint has been filed at the Girgaum police station. As per media reports, he has also accused her of bullying his staff and breaking his office.

One of the reports quotes Nihalani’s written complaint. He said, “Whenever she sees me, she enters into the lift with me and switches on her camera and continuously pesters me to speak while I choose to remain silent. She portrays me in a derogatory and humiliating manner on television and is blotting my image.”