Jab Shah Rukh Khan Met A Boy Named Sejal!

Shah Rukh Khan & Imtiaz had recently visited the city of Ahmedabad to meet the maximum number of Sejals from the city!

The makers in an innovative marketing practice had initiated a contest led by SRK that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals and launch the first track titled “Raadha” along with them!

In the process, more than 7000 Sejals across the country reached out to Harry!

Sejal which is usually assumed to be a girl’s name, surprised the team when a few boys named Sejal landed up at the venue! This definitely took the team and SRK& Imtiaz by a pleasant surprise.\

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Not letting them down, SRK met the boy Sejals too and made their day. In fact, the actor also made sure that they were a part of all the girl Seals and were part of the song launch activity!

Although, the story of boys named as Sejals got the entire team very fascinated.

In ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a rooted Punjabi guy who travels to Canada for work.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan CRIED Badly, Here’s What The Actor Did Next!